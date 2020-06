Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Great 4br/2 bath single family home. Split floor plan. Master has walk-in closet, bay window and bath has double sinks.Carpet & Tile in all right places. Large covered patio.2 car garage too! Make this one yours! Call today!



2-year lease is preferred



Call 480.351.3855 or visit www.rpmpin.com for viewing and application process or call 480.267.6126. Real Property Management Pinnacle - Phoenix

Contact us to schedule a showing.