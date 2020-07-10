5444 W Belleview St

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/3b03e9c060 ---- ***Call Jared at 602-349-5064 for him to give you access through the gate. You must have scheduled an appointment for access***. Welcome to your new home! This 2 bed 1 bath two story town home located in a gated community features tile and wood-like sheet vinyl flooring downstairs, carpet on the staircase and in both bedrooms, a walk-in pantry, a storage room with laundry and a private fenced courtyard! Appliances Included: Fridge, Stove/Oven, Washer, Dryer The resident is responsible for the following utilities: Electric: SRP, Water: City of Phoenix Pets: Only dogs and cats are considered pets for this purpose. You cannot have more than two pets. If you have a pet, there is a one-time pet fee of $100.00 per pet. Parking: The unit comes with two unassigned uncovered parking spots. Additional vehicles need to be parked in the common parking and are on a first come first serve basis. Move-In Costs ? 1st Month?s Rent Plus Tax: $915.59 ? Security Deposit: $895.00 ? Cleaning Fee: $150.00 ? Pet Fee (if applicable): $100.00 per pet ? Total Move-In (not including pet fees if applicable): $1,960.59 For additional information including application requirements, please review the Frequently Asked Questions and Application Criteria sections to the right. We look forward to meeting with you.