5443 E CHERYL Drive

Fantastic opportunity to live in a very quiet, private and gated community in Paradise Valley. 4 generous bedrooms plus loft and bonus room for office, gym, game room etc. Master bedroom downstairs with direct access to the pool & spa. Very nice floor plan for entertaining as you have both the great room and family room adjacent to the kitchen. Large covered patio, view deck, diving pool, spa and nice grassy spot for the kids. Large community play area just down the street in the private cul de sac. 3 full baths plus two powder rooms. Oversized 3 car garage with built in storage. Owner will consider a lease to purchase.