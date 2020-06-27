All apartments in Phoenix
5443 E CHERYL Drive
Last updated September 12 2019 at 7:25 AM

5443 E CHERYL Drive

5443 East Cheryl Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5443 East Cheryl Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85253

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
game room
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Fantastic opportunity to live in a very quiet, private and gated community in Paradise Valley. 4 generous bedrooms plus loft and bonus room for office, gym, game room etc. Master bedroom downstairs with direct access to the pool & spa. Very nice floor plan for entertaining as you have both the great room and family room adjacent to the kitchen. Large covered patio, view deck, diving pool, spa and nice grassy spot for the kids. Large community play area just down the street in the private cul de sac. 3 full baths plus two powder rooms. Oversized 3 car garage with built in storage. Owner will consider a lease to purchase.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5443 E CHERYL Drive have any available units?
5443 E CHERYL Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5443 E CHERYL Drive have?
Some of 5443 E CHERYL Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5443 E CHERYL Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5443 E CHERYL Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5443 E CHERYL Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5443 E CHERYL Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 5443 E CHERYL Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5443 E CHERYL Drive offers parking.
Does 5443 E CHERYL Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5443 E CHERYL Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5443 E CHERYL Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5443 E CHERYL Drive has a pool.
Does 5443 E CHERYL Drive have accessible units?
No, 5443 E CHERYL Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5443 E CHERYL Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5443 E CHERYL Drive has units with dishwashers.
