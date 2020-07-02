All apartments in Phoenix
5438 W STRAIGHT ARROW Lane
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:07 AM

5438 W STRAIGHT ARROW Lane

5438 West Straight Arrow Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5438 West Straight Arrow Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85083
Stetson Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
new construction
Stetson Valley Home!!! Very nice 4 bedroom 2 bath home in a wonderful community close to everything. Split Floor*Kitchen has island and granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances including refrigerator with ice/water dispenser, dishwasher, microwave, pantry, upgraded 42'' cherry cabinets *Upgraded blinds*Carpet and tile throughout along with ceiling fans in living room and all bedrooms *Both baths have dual sinks*Spacious walk-in closets* *Beautifully landscaped backyard with covered patio, low maintenance* Great location...just minutes away from the Wet & Wild Waterpark, close to parks, play areas, greenbelts, soccer fields, new dog park and walking and mountain hiking trails. You won't be disappointed!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5438 W STRAIGHT ARROW Lane have any available units?
5438 W STRAIGHT ARROW Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5438 W STRAIGHT ARROW Lane have?
Some of 5438 W STRAIGHT ARROW Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5438 W STRAIGHT ARROW Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5438 W STRAIGHT ARROW Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5438 W STRAIGHT ARROW Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 5438 W STRAIGHT ARROW Lane is pet friendly.
Does 5438 W STRAIGHT ARROW Lane offer parking?
No, 5438 W STRAIGHT ARROW Lane does not offer parking.
Does 5438 W STRAIGHT ARROW Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5438 W STRAIGHT ARROW Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5438 W STRAIGHT ARROW Lane have a pool?
No, 5438 W STRAIGHT ARROW Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5438 W STRAIGHT ARROW Lane have accessible units?
No, 5438 W STRAIGHT ARROW Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5438 W STRAIGHT ARROW Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5438 W STRAIGHT ARROW Lane has units with dishwashers.

