5438 W STRAIGHT ARROW Lane

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly new construction recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park new construction

Stetson Valley Home!!! Very nice 4 bedroom 2 bath home in a wonderful community close to everything. Split Floor*Kitchen has island and granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances including refrigerator with ice/water dispenser, dishwasher, microwave, pantry, upgraded 42'' cherry cabinets *Upgraded blinds*Carpet and tile throughout along with ceiling fans in living room and all bedrooms *Both baths have dual sinks*Spacious walk-in closets* *Beautifully landscaped backyard with covered patio, low maintenance* Great location...just minutes away from the Wet & Wild Waterpark, close to parks, play areas, greenbelts, soccer fields, new dog park and walking and mountain hiking trails. You won't be disappointed!