Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking pool playground

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground pool bbq/grill

Ready for Immediate Move-in!! Lovely 2-story home located in the magic 85254 zip code. This home features new flooring, kitchen with granite counter tops,SS appliances and formal living and dining room. Beautiful large backyard, perfect for BBQ's with an outside kitchen, covered patio, large grass area, side yard with RV gate and sparkling pool to enjoy most seasons. Playground can be removed.