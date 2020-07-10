All apartments in Phoenix
Phoenix, AZ
5423 W FULTON Street
5423 W FULTON Street

5423 West Fulton Street · No Longer Available
Location

5423 West Fulton Street, Phoenix, AZ 85043

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
Brand new large 4-bedroom, 2.5 bath single family home, in the heart of Southwest Phoenix, 85043. Upgraded flooring throughout the entire home. Home comes with new stainless-steel appliances, a 2-car garage. Laminate on the 1st floor and carpet in upstairs bedrooms. The home has NEVER been lived in. Spacious floor plan. Laundry upstairs with new W&D. New window coverings being installed this week. Minutes to downtown Phoenix and the I-10 freeway and future 202 freeway. Home has a small private back yard. VIDEO TOUR OF HOME - CLICK ON ''Click to View'' link above photos

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5423 W FULTON Street have any available units?
5423 W FULTON Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5423 W FULTON Street have?
Some of 5423 W FULTON Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5423 W FULTON Street currently offering any rent specials?
5423 W FULTON Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5423 W FULTON Street pet-friendly?
No, 5423 W FULTON Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 5423 W FULTON Street offer parking?
Yes, 5423 W FULTON Street offers parking.
Does 5423 W FULTON Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5423 W FULTON Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5423 W FULTON Street have a pool?
No, 5423 W FULTON Street does not have a pool.
Does 5423 W FULTON Street have accessible units?
No, 5423 W FULTON Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5423 W FULTON Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5423 W FULTON Street has units with dishwashers.

