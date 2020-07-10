5423 W FULTON Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities garage

Brand new large 4-bedroom, 2.5 bath single family home, in the heart of Southwest Phoenix, 85043. Upgraded flooring throughout the entire home. Home comes with new stainless-steel appliances, a 2-car garage. Laminate on the 1st floor and carpet in upstairs bedrooms. The home has NEVER been lived in. Spacious floor plan. Laundry upstairs with new W&D. New window coverings being installed this week. Minutes to downtown Phoenix and the I-10 freeway and future 202 freeway. Home has a small private back yard. VIDEO TOUR OF HOME - CLICK ON ''Click to View'' link above photos