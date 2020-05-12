All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 5423 W Bowker St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
5423 W Bowker St
Last updated March 31 2019 at 4:40 PM

5423 W Bowker St

5423 West Bowker Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5423 West Bowker Street, Phoenix, AZ 85339
River Walk Villages

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
garage
AVAILABLE JUNE 1st...Stunning 4 bed/2 bath single story home in the beautiful community of River Walk Villages in Laveen. There is a large den that can be used as a bedroom making it possible to be a 5 bedroom home. This home features a large open floor plan w/ spacious living and formal dining areas leading to the large eat-in kitchen which includes black and stainless steel appliances including a gas stove, granite counter tops, dark wood cabinets, and custom back splash. Large tile throughout with carpet in the spacious bedrooms. This split floor plan home has a large master suite with huge walk-in closet, master bath w/ garden tub and walk-in shower. The other bedrooms are spacious and adjacent to another full bath with double sinks. The laundry room includes a washer & dryer. 2 car garage, water softener, and a very large back yard which has grass and a shed. Schedule a showing today, this beautiful home will go quick........$1550 Security Deposit. SORRY, NO PETS!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5423 W Bowker St have any available units?
5423 W Bowker St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5423 W Bowker St have?
Some of 5423 W Bowker St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5423 W Bowker St currently offering any rent specials?
5423 W Bowker St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5423 W Bowker St pet-friendly?
No, 5423 W Bowker St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 5423 W Bowker St offer parking?
Yes, 5423 W Bowker St offers parking.
Does 5423 W Bowker St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5423 W Bowker St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5423 W Bowker St have a pool?
No, 5423 W Bowker St does not have a pool.
Does 5423 W Bowker St have accessible units?
No, 5423 W Bowker St does not have accessible units.
Does 5423 W Bowker St have units with dishwashers?
No, 5423 W Bowker St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lore South Mountain
13021 S 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Allegro
4411 E Chandler Blvd
Phoenix, AZ 85048
The Venue On Camelback
1930 E Camelback Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Rockledge Fairways
13220 S 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Tamarron Apartments
4410 N 99th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85037
Audere
1920 E Indian School Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Oak Tree
3620 E McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008
The Bungalows on Jomax
27441 N BLACK CANYON HWY
Phoenix, AZ 85085

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College