5423 W Bowker St

Amenities
AVAILABLE JUNE 1st...Stunning 4 bed/2 bath single story home in the beautiful community of River Walk Villages in Laveen. There is a large den that can be used as a bedroom making it possible to be a 5 bedroom home. This home features a large open floor plan w/ spacious living and formal dining areas leading to the large eat-in kitchen which includes black and stainless steel appliances including a gas stove, granite counter tops, dark wood cabinets, and custom back splash. Large tile throughout with carpet in the spacious bedrooms. This split floor plan home has a large master suite with huge walk-in closet, master bath w/ garden tub and walk-in shower. The other bedrooms are spacious and adjacent to another full bath with double sinks. The laundry room includes a washer & dryer. 2 car garage, water softener, and a very large back yard which has grass and a shed. Schedule a showing today, this beautiful home will go quick........$1550 Security Deposit. SORRY, NO PETS!