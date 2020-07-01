All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated October 15 2019 at 12:13 AM

5408 West Grove Street

5408 West Grove Street · No Longer Available
Location

5408 West Grove Street, Phoenix, AZ 85339
River Walk Villages

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home in nice Laveen neighborhood. Situated on a corner lot with nice desert landscaping, two car garage, large rear yard with covered patio. Nice upgraded features such as vaulted ceilings,window coverings are 2 inch wood blinds, arched entries, bright bay window and nice tiled flooring in all the right places. Pets allowed with owner approval!! This one will not last. Call Today!

Call 480.351.3855 or visit www.rpmpin.com for viewing and application process or call 480.267.6126. RPM Pinnacle - Phoenix
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5408 West Grove Street have any available units?
5408 West Grove Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5408 West Grove Street have?
Some of 5408 West Grove Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5408 West Grove Street currently offering any rent specials?
5408 West Grove Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5408 West Grove Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5408 West Grove Street is pet friendly.
Does 5408 West Grove Street offer parking?
Yes, 5408 West Grove Street offers parking.
Does 5408 West Grove Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5408 West Grove Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5408 West Grove Street have a pool?
No, 5408 West Grove Street does not have a pool.
Does 5408 West Grove Street have accessible units?
No, 5408 West Grove Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5408 West Grove Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5408 West Grove Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
