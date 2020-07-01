5408 West Grove Street

Amenities

Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home in nice Laveen neighborhood. Situated on a corner lot with nice desert landscaping, two car garage, large rear yard with covered patio. Nice upgraded features such as vaulted ceilings,window coverings are 2 inch wood blinds, arched entries, bright bay window and nice tiled flooring in all the right places. Pets allowed with owner approval!! This one will not last. Call Today!



