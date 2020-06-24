All apartments in Phoenix
5401 W Grove Street

5401 West Grove Street · No Longer Available
Location

5401 West Grove Street, Phoenix, AZ 85339
River Walk Villages

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 4 Bed 3 Bath Laveen Home !! - Charming 4 Bed 3 bath Laveen home on an oversized lot. View fencing provides wonderful views of the grassy common area and mountains. The kitchen features all appliances including Refrigerator and maple cabinets with plenty of counter space. There is one full bedroom and full bath downstairs. Washer and Dryer Included. Well established river Walk Community, wide sidewalks and lots of green open spaces, Children's Park. Lots of shopping and restaurants located just one mile south of the property. MUST SEE!! HURRY!!

(RLNE4713479)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5401 W Grove Street have any available units?
5401 W Grove Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 5401 W Grove Street currently offering any rent specials?
5401 W Grove Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5401 W Grove Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5401 W Grove Street is pet friendly.
Does 5401 W Grove Street offer parking?
No, 5401 W Grove Street does not offer parking.
Does 5401 W Grove Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5401 W Grove Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5401 W Grove Street have a pool?
No, 5401 W Grove Street does not have a pool.
Does 5401 W Grove Street have accessible units?
No, 5401 W Grove Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5401 W Grove Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5401 W Grove Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5401 W Grove Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 5401 W Grove Street does not have units with air conditioning.
