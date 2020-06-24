5401 W Grove Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Charming 4 Bed 3 Bath Laveen Home !! - Charming 4 Bed 3 bath Laveen home on an oversized lot. View fencing provides wonderful views of the grassy common area and mountains. The kitchen features all appliances including Refrigerator and maple cabinets with plenty of counter space. There is one full bedroom and full bath downstairs. Washer and Dryer Included. Well established river Walk Community, wide sidewalks and lots of green open spaces, Children's Park. Lots of shopping and restaurants located just one mile south of the property. MUST SEE!! HURRY!!



(RLNE4713479)