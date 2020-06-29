540 W MARIPOSA Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

WOW!!! Beautiful tri-level townhome for lease. 2 bed/2.5 bath with LARGE bonus level and outstanding outdoor patio space. Built in 2016 with all new and updated fixtures and interior. Large common, kitchen, laundry, 1/2 bath on first level. Bedrooms, bathrooms, open office area on second level. Office/bonus room on third level with stunning outdoor patio, built in BBQ, and spectacular view to the east. Enclosed front patio on first level and 2 car garage. Must see!!! Tenants to verify all facts and figures.