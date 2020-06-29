All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated March 21 2020 at 5:17 AM

540 W MARIPOSA Street

540 W Mariposa St · No Longer Available
Location

540 W Mariposa St, Phoenix, AZ 85013
Pierson Place

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
WOW!!! Beautiful tri-level townhome for lease. 2 bed/2.5 bath with LARGE bonus level and outstanding outdoor patio space. Built in 2016 with all new and updated fixtures and interior. Large common, kitchen, laundry, 1/2 bath on first level. Bedrooms, bathrooms, open office area on second level. Office/bonus room on third level with stunning outdoor patio, built in BBQ, and spectacular view to the east. Enclosed front patio on first level and 2 car garage. Must see!!! Tenants to verify all facts and figures.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 540 W MARIPOSA Street have any available units?
540 W MARIPOSA Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 540 W MARIPOSA Street have?
Some of 540 W MARIPOSA Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 540 W MARIPOSA Street currently offering any rent specials?
540 W MARIPOSA Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 540 W MARIPOSA Street pet-friendly?
No, 540 W MARIPOSA Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 540 W MARIPOSA Street offer parking?
Yes, 540 W MARIPOSA Street offers parking.
Does 540 W MARIPOSA Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 540 W MARIPOSA Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 540 W MARIPOSA Street have a pool?
No, 540 W MARIPOSA Street does not have a pool.
Does 540 W MARIPOSA Street have accessible units?
No, 540 W MARIPOSA Street does not have accessible units.
Does 540 W MARIPOSA Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 540 W MARIPOSA Street has units with dishwashers.

