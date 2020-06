Amenities

This 3 bedroom is ready now ! 1 small dog ( no aggressive breeds) One time $200 pet fee and Monthly $20 pet rent. Move in cost ; $1250 sec deposit + pro-rated rent + $200 admin fee. 1 year minimum lease. No smoking. Max hold time 30 days with $500 non refundable holding fee- See self viewing instructions !

questions email bdurrant@cornerstone-mgt.com or dzupancic@cornerstone-mgt.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.