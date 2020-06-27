All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated August 21 2019 at 7:20 AM

5338 W MALDONADO Road

5338 West Maldonado Road · No Longer Available
Location

5338 West Maldonado Road, Phoenix, AZ 85339
Laveen Crossing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice and clean 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths plus a loft area upstairs. Back to green belt with view fence. One of the bedrooms and one of the full baths are in downstairs. 3 bedrooms upstairs have walk in closet. 2 car garage with your own driveway. BRAND NEW washer and dryer and BRAND NEW stainless steel refrigerator are included. Cook range is only 10 month old. NEW LAMINATE WOOD FLOOR in family room and downstairs bedroom. Best location in Laveen, close to all shopping and new South Mountain Freeway which is going to be completed end of 2019. You need to come to check it out asap, it won't last.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5338 W MALDONADO Road have any available units?
5338 W MALDONADO Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5338 W MALDONADO Road have?
Some of 5338 W MALDONADO Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5338 W MALDONADO Road currently offering any rent specials?
5338 W MALDONADO Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5338 W MALDONADO Road pet-friendly?
No, 5338 W MALDONADO Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 5338 W MALDONADO Road offer parking?
Yes, 5338 W MALDONADO Road offers parking.
Does 5338 W MALDONADO Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5338 W MALDONADO Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5338 W MALDONADO Road have a pool?
No, 5338 W MALDONADO Road does not have a pool.
Does 5338 W MALDONADO Road have accessible units?
No, 5338 W MALDONADO Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5338 W MALDONADO Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5338 W MALDONADO Road has units with dishwashers.
