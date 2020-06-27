5338 W MALDONADO Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Nice and clean 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths plus a loft area upstairs. Back to green belt with view fence. One of the bedrooms and one of the full baths are in downstairs. 3 bedrooms upstairs have walk in closet. 2 car garage with your own driveway. BRAND NEW washer and dryer and BRAND NEW stainless steel refrigerator are included. Cook range is only 10 month old. NEW LAMINATE WOOD FLOOR in family room and downstairs bedroom. Best location in Laveen, close to all shopping and new South Mountain Freeway which is going to be completed end of 2019. You need to come to check it out asap, it won't last.