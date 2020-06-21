All apartments in Phoenix
5337 E GELDING Drive
Last updated June 14 2020 at 10:41 AM

5337 E GELDING Drive

5337 East Gelding Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5337 East Gelding Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85254
Norma Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Price shown is for year round furnished rental. Owner/agent will look at shorter times at higher price. Completely furnished. Updated kitchen with white cabinets and grey quartz countertops. Pull out drawers. Available to be shown June 5th. Grassy back yard and pool. Split master floorplan. Extra parking slab. Professional photos to be added week of June 8. Tenants pay all utilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5337 E GELDING Drive have any available units?
5337 E GELDING Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5337 E GELDING Drive have?
Some of 5337 E GELDING Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5337 E GELDING Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5337 E GELDING Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5337 E GELDING Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5337 E GELDING Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 5337 E GELDING Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5337 E GELDING Drive does offer parking.
Does 5337 E GELDING Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5337 E GELDING Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5337 E GELDING Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5337 E GELDING Drive has a pool.
Does 5337 E GELDING Drive have accessible units?
No, 5337 E GELDING Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5337 E GELDING Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5337 E GELDING Drive has units with dishwashers.
