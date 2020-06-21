5337 E GELDING Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

Price shown is for year round furnished rental. Owner/agent will look at shorter times at higher price. Completely furnished. Updated kitchen with white cabinets and grey quartz countertops. Pull out drawers. Available to be shown June 5th. Grassy back yard and pool. Split master floorplan. Extra parking slab. Professional photos to be added week of June 8. Tenants pay all utilities.