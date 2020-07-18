Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet furnished granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool bbq/grill hot tub internet access

5335 E Shea Blvd Apt 2044 - 2044 Available 08/10/20 Fully Furnished Vacation Rental in North Scottsdale - "Beautifully furnished, mountain view vacation condo just steps away from Stone Creek Golf Club, great restaurants and shopping. One of the only condos in Bella Tera that features unobstructed gorgeous mountain views from covered balcony. Completely remodeled 1 bed / bath, 2nd story end unit. Superior finishes, neutral paint, fresh new carpet, travertine in the bath and kitchen and granite on all counter surfaces. Stainless appliances in the kitchen. Master bedroom is carpeted with modern low pile carpet and features a large walk in closet. Quiet, beautiful complex with attentive HOA. Unit is only a few steps to greenbelt behind complex that's great to take a stroll on the paved walking path. Covered parking spot, full-size washer/dryer in unit. Internet & Amazon Firestick for a smart TV access. Large resort style pool and spa on property. Community BBQ's, Community Club House and Community work out room. No smoking. No pets



Beautifully and professionally appointed furnishings. No detail left out. Pack your bags and come relax in a hotel style condo. Private, luxurious and ready for your vacation.



Current Availability: 1 month min for 2020.

AUG - NOV $2400



2021 * Not Available.



$200 non refundable cleaning deposit



Refundable security deposit is equal to 1 month of rent.



With the application, please email 30 days worth of paystubs, the most recent bank statement and legible copy of government issued ID. Applications will be considered complete when all items have been received. You can attach the documents to your application or email billing@desertnorthrealty.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2142593)