Last updated June 8 2020 at 5:58 PM

5334 E FRIESS Drive

5334 East Friess Drive · (480) 433-6036
Location

5334 East Friess Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85254
Norma Estates

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,450

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1812 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Magic zip code beauty! Well lit, nice inviting interior, open floor plan, travertine and wood floor thru out. Spacious family room and living room, really nice dinningroom and breakfast bar. Custom kitchen and granite tops. Beautiful fireplace and built in entertainment center. NO HOA here park your campers and toys in thehuge RV parking.Full size pebble diving pool, covered patio perfect for outdoor parties. High efficiency windows and lighting fixtures. Nice neutral paint insideand outside, Insulated foam roofing recent recoat. Close to great schools and shopping, much more you have come and see this one!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5334 E FRIESS Drive have any available units?
5334 E FRIESS Drive has a unit available for $2,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5334 E FRIESS Drive have?
Some of 5334 E FRIESS Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5334 E FRIESS Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5334 E FRIESS Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5334 E FRIESS Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5334 E FRIESS Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 5334 E FRIESS Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5334 E FRIESS Drive does offer parking.
Does 5334 E FRIESS Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5334 E FRIESS Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5334 E FRIESS Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5334 E FRIESS Drive has a pool.
Does 5334 E FRIESS Drive have accessible units?
No, 5334 E FRIESS Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5334 E FRIESS Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5334 E FRIESS Drive has units with dishwashers.
