5334 E FRIESS Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool

Magic zip code beauty! Well lit, nice inviting interior, open floor plan, travertine and wood floor thru out. Spacious family room and living room, really nice dinningroom and breakfast bar. Custom kitchen and granite tops. Beautiful fireplace and built in entertainment center. NO HOA here park your campers and toys in thehuge RV parking.Full size pebble diving pool, covered patio perfect for outdoor parties. High efficiency windows and lighting fixtures. Nice neutral paint insideand outside, Insulated foam roofing recent recoat. Close to great schools and shopping, much more you have come and see this one!