All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 5333 W SUNLAND Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
5333 W SUNLAND Avenue
Last updated November 12 2019 at 6:19 AM

5333 W SUNLAND Avenue

5333 West Sunland Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5333 West Sunland Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85339
River Walk Villages

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
courtyard
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
This beautiful near 1/4 acre corner lot is located in a cul de sac, next to a lush green common area. You walk up to a private courtyard with a luxurious waterfall feature, just past the 3 car garage. Inside you'll find a split master floor plan with 3 spacious bedrooms and an additional 4th room for your home office, reading den, or as a kids play room. There are ceiling fans throughout to keep cool, as well as custom tile with marble inlays. Your master bedroom overlooks the backyard through its bay window. The kitchen is perfect for entertaining family and friends, and has views of the beautiful back yard and covered patio and children's play area. The side yard has an RV gate with endless possibilities. Located off of 51St and Southern, it is minutes from the Southern Ridge Golf Club

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5333 W SUNLAND Avenue have any available units?
5333 W SUNLAND Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5333 W SUNLAND Avenue have?
Some of 5333 W SUNLAND Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5333 W SUNLAND Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5333 W SUNLAND Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5333 W SUNLAND Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5333 W SUNLAND Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 5333 W SUNLAND Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5333 W SUNLAND Avenue offers parking.
Does 5333 W SUNLAND Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5333 W SUNLAND Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5333 W SUNLAND Avenue have a pool?
No, 5333 W SUNLAND Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5333 W SUNLAND Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5333 W SUNLAND Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5333 W SUNLAND Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5333 W SUNLAND Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Morgan Park
8902 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
Muse
1616 N Central Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85004
CityScape Residences
11 S Central Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85003
The Place at Sonoran Trails
28000 N Valley Pkwy
Phoenix, AZ 85085
CIRQ 44
111 N Dupont Cir
Phoenix, AZ 85034
Belaflora
5302 E Van Buren St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Las Colinas Apartments
5704 W Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
GC Square
3535 W Camelback Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85019

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College