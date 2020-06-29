5333 W SUNLAND Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

This beautiful near 1/4 acre corner lot is located in a cul de sac, next to a lush green common area. You walk up to a private courtyard with a luxurious waterfall feature, just past the 3 car garage. Inside you'll find a split master floor plan with 3 spacious bedrooms and an additional 4th room for your home office, reading den, or as a kids play room. There are ceiling fans throughout to keep cool, as well as custom tile with marble inlays. Your master bedroom overlooks the backyard through its bay window. The kitchen is perfect for entertaining family and friends, and has views of the beautiful back yard and covered patio and children's play area. The side yard has an RV gate with endless possibilities. Located off of 51St and Southern, it is minutes from the Southern Ridge Golf Club