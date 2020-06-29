All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 5329 E Grovers.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
5329 E Grovers
Last updated November 9 2019 at 12:35 PM

5329 E Grovers

5329 East Grovers Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5329 East Grovers Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85254
Arabian Views

Amenities

putting green
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
basketball court
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
putting green
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 5 Bedroom / 3 Bath Home - Beautiful, clean, upgraded 5 bedroom 3 bath home. Downstairs offers upgraded travertine floor, 1 bedroom, formal living room with vaulted ceilings and updated kitchen with corian counter tops. 4 bedrooms and carpet throughout upstairs. Great sized backyard with pool (pool service included), basketball area and putting green. 3 car garage, water softener and NO HOA!!!

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Mosaic Properties is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

Deposit and Fee Structure:

One Time Fees
Application Fee: $45 (per adult 18 and older)
Security Deposit: $2895
Cleaning Fee: $300
Lease Administration Fee: $195

Monthly Fees
Monthly Rent: $2895
Monthly Municipal Tax and Administration Fee - 4% of Monthly Rent (not included in rent amount above)
Monthly Pet Fee - $25/month per pet (No Dobermans, Rottweilers, Pitbulls or Chows)

Click APPLY NOW!
Upon approved application the $2895 security deposit & $300 cleaning fee are due within 48 hrs to hold the property. The $195.00 admin fee will be due with rent once the lease is signed. Any remaining deposits and rents are due at the time of lease signing.

(RLNE4100139)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5329 E Grovers have any available units?
5329 E Grovers doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5329 E Grovers have?
Some of 5329 E Grovers's amenities include putting green, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5329 E Grovers currently offering any rent specials?
5329 E Grovers is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5329 E Grovers pet-friendly?
Yes, 5329 E Grovers is pet friendly.
Does 5329 E Grovers offer parking?
Yes, 5329 E Grovers offers parking.
Does 5329 E Grovers have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5329 E Grovers does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5329 E Grovers have a pool?
Yes, 5329 E Grovers has a pool.
Does 5329 E Grovers have accessible units?
No, 5329 E Grovers does not have accessible units.
Does 5329 E Grovers have units with dishwashers?
No, 5329 E Grovers does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Carlyle at South Mountain
5102 E. Piedmont Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Aura at Midtown
3623 N 5th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85013
Monte Viejo
2220 E Beardsley Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85024
Sonoran Flats
17249 N 7th St
Phoenix, AZ 85022
Cielo
8222 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
Glenrosa Park
4337 N 53rd Ln
Phoenix, AZ 85031
The Hawthorne
3848 N 3rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85013
Inhabit on 7th
5615 N 7th St
Phoenix, AZ 85014

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College