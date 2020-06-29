5329 E Grovers

Amenities

putting green pet friendly garage recently renovated pool basketball court

Unit Amenities carpet recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court parking pool putting green cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful 5 Bedroom / 3 Bath Home - Beautiful, clean, upgraded 5 bedroom 3 bath home. Downstairs offers upgraded travertine floor, 1 bedroom, formal living room with vaulted ceilings and updated kitchen with corian counter tops. 4 bedrooms and carpet throughout upstairs. Great sized backyard with pool (pool service included), basketball area and putting green. 3 car garage, water softener and NO HOA!!!



*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Mosaic Properties is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*



Deposit and Fee Structure:



One Time Fees

Application Fee: $45 (per adult 18 and older)

Security Deposit: $2895

Cleaning Fee: $300

Lease Administration Fee: $195



Monthly Fees

Monthly Rent: $2895

Monthly Municipal Tax and Administration Fee - 4% of Monthly Rent (not included in rent amount above)

Monthly Pet Fee - $25/month per pet (No Dobermans, Rottweilers, Pitbulls or Chows)



Click APPLY NOW!

Upon approved application the $2895 security deposit & $300 cleaning fee are due within 48 hrs to hold the property. The $195.00 admin fee will be due with rent once the lease is signed. Any remaining deposits and rents are due at the time of lease signing.



(RLNE4100139)