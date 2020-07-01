5321 W Marcus Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters microwave walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool 24hr maintenance garage

Welcome home to this remodeled beauty! 3 bedrooms + den, 2.5 baths, 2-car split garage. NEW: carpet, paint, shutters, 5''

baseboards, LED lighting. NEW: kitchen countertops, sink, faucet, back splash and stainless appliances. Updated bathrooms

w/NEW: tile, glass, granite, faucets, elevated water-saving toilets. NEW: epoxy garage floors and cabinets. NEW HVAC system and

hot water tank. Steps to the community pool. End unit, no neighbors on one side and green area across the front.



Show: Lockbox ready.



$75 Monthly tenant benefit package and city taxes will be added with rents. *Benefit package includes online rent payment and portal access, monthly air filter delivery, 24/7 emergency maintenance support, and minimum required renters liability insurance.



APPLY TODAY!!!



To get the code, Please email us a photo of yourself while holding your driver's license close to your face

and send it to leads@yesvirtual.com. As soon as we receive this one, we will send you the code via text

message. Please do not forget to put the property address on the subject line, the phone number we can

send the code to and the date of your desired visit.