All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 5321 W Marcus Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
5321 W Marcus Dr
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:09 AM

5321 W Marcus Dr

5321 West Marcus Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5321 West Marcus Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85083
Stetson Valley

Amenities

granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
garage
Welcome home to this remodeled beauty! 3 bedrooms + den, 2.5 baths, 2-car split garage. NEW: carpet, paint, shutters, 5''
baseboards, LED lighting. NEW: kitchen countertops, sink, faucet, back splash and stainless appliances. Updated bathrooms
w/NEW: tile, glass, granite, faucets, elevated water-saving toilets. NEW: epoxy garage floors and cabinets. NEW HVAC system and
hot water tank. Steps to the community pool. End unit, no neighbors on one side and green area across the front.

Show: Lockbox ready.

$75 Monthly tenant benefit package and city taxes will be added with rents. *Benefit package includes online rent payment and portal access, monthly air filter delivery, 24/7 emergency maintenance support, and minimum required renters liability insurance.

APPLY TODAY!!!

To get the code, Please email us a photo of yourself while holding your driver's license close to your face
and send it to leads@yesvirtual.com. As soon as we receive this one, we will send you the code via text
message. Please do not forget to put the property address on the subject line, the phone number we can
send the code to and the date of your desired visit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5321 W Marcus Dr have any available units?
5321 W Marcus Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5321 W Marcus Dr have?
Some of 5321 W Marcus Dr's amenities include granite counters, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5321 W Marcus Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5321 W Marcus Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5321 W Marcus Dr pet-friendly?
No, 5321 W Marcus Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 5321 W Marcus Dr offer parking?
Yes, 5321 W Marcus Dr offers parking.
Does 5321 W Marcus Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5321 W Marcus Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5321 W Marcus Dr have a pool?
Yes, 5321 W Marcus Dr has a pool.
Does 5321 W Marcus Dr have accessible units?
No, 5321 W Marcus Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5321 W Marcus Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5321 W Marcus Dr has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avilla Camelback Ranch
10770 West Highland Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85037
Camden North End
6800 East Mayo Boulevard
Phoenix, AZ 85054
Domus by Mark-Taylor
4445 N 36th St
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Diamonte on Bell
3202 W Bell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85053
Palm Court
20401 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Income Restricted - Sombra
2020 W Glendale Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
Oakridge Apartments
3330 W Greenway Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85053
San Valiente
2220 W Mission Ln
Phoenix, AZ 85021

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College