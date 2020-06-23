5320 E THOMAS Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Great opportunity for lease 4 bed, 3 bath Prime Arcadia Light property. This gorgeous home boasts curb appeal, 1 car garage, RV gate, vaulted ceilings with exposed beams, cozy wood-burning fireplace, formal living and dining room with stylish flooring and spacious bedrooms. The spectacular kitchen offers stainless steel appliances, gas cook-top range, ample cabinet and counter space, granite counter tops, and breakfast bar. The exquisite master bedroom features a full bath, his and her sinks, and a large walk-in closet. The spacious backyard provides plenty of room to entertain with views of Camelback Mountain.