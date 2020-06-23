All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5320 E THOMAS Road

5320 East Thomas Road · No Longer Available
Location

5320 East Thomas Road, Phoenix, AZ 85018
Arcadia

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great opportunity for lease 4 bed, 3 bath Prime Arcadia Light property. This gorgeous home boasts curb appeal, 1 car garage, RV gate, vaulted ceilings with exposed beams, cozy wood-burning fireplace, formal living and dining room with stylish flooring and spacious bedrooms. The spectacular kitchen offers stainless steel appliances, gas cook-top range, ample cabinet and counter space, granite counter tops, and breakfast bar. The exquisite master bedroom features a full bath, his and her sinks, and a large walk-in closet. The spacious backyard provides plenty of room to entertain with views of Camelback Mountain.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5320 E THOMAS Road have any available units?
5320 E THOMAS Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5320 E THOMAS Road have?
Some of 5320 E THOMAS Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5320 E THOMAS Road currently offering any rent specials?
5320 E THOMAS Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5320 E THOMAS Road pet-friendly?
No, 5320 E THOMAS Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 5320 E THOMAS Road offer parking?
Yes, 5320 E THOMAS Road offers parking.
Does 5320 E THOMAS Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5320 E THOMAS Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5320 E THOMAS Road have a pool?
No, 5320 E THOMAS Road does not have a pool.
Does 5320 E THOMAS Road have accessible units?
No, 5320 E THOMAS Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5320 E THOMAS Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5320 E THOMAS Road has units with dishwashers.
