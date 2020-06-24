5320 E. Thomas Rd

Amenities
Beautiful, spacious home located in Arcadia Lite - 4 bed, 3 bath home located in Arcadia available!! The gorgeous kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, gas cook-top/range, plenty of cabinet and counter space, breakfast bar and granite counter tops. This amazing home also comes with 1 car garage, RV gate, vaulted ceilings with exposed beams, cozy wood-burning fireplace, formal living and dining rooms with chic flooring and large, accommodating bedrooms. This property features a master bedroom with a full bath, double sinks, and a large walk in closet. Beautiful, spacious backyard with plenty of room for entertaining and breath taking views of Camelback mountain! A must see!
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4729581)