5320 E. Thomas Rd

Beautiful, spacious home located in Arcadia Lite - 4 bed, 3 bath home located in Arcadia available!! The gorgeous kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, gas cook-top/range, plenty of cabinet and counter space, breakfast bar and granite counter tops. This amazing home also comes with 1 car garage, RV gate, vaulted ceilings with exposed beams, cozy wood-burning fireplace, formal living and dining rooms with chic flooring and large, accommodating bedrooms. This property features a master bedroom with a full bath, double sinks, and a large walk in closet. Beautiful, spacious backyard with plenty of room for entertaining and breath taking views of Camelback mountain! A must see!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4729581)