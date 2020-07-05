All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 5319 West Apollo Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
5319 West Apollo Road
Last updated April 14 2020 at 1:55 PM

5319 West Apollo Road

5319 West Apollo Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5319 West Apollo Road, Phoenix, AZ 85339
Laveen Crossing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
game room
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Spacious Six Bedroom plus Loft, Three Bathroom Rental Opportunity In Laveen Crossing! Property Features Two-Tone Paint Throughout, Open Entry with Formal Dining Area, Breakfast Nook Just Off Patio, Open Kitchen with Island (Black Appliances including Refrigerator), Living Room, Full Bed/Bath Downstairs, Loft/Game Room, Good Sized Spare Bedrooms with Ceiling Fans (Most Have Walk-In Closets As Well), Huge Master Suite with Dual Sinks, Separate Tub/Shower Walk-In Closet and the list goes on and on! How Could You Forget About the Massive Three Car Garage?! Let this homes speak for itself and schedule a showing today! Appliances and Cleaning will be completed prior to Move In. $150 Tenant Set Up, 1% Monthly Admin Fee. Pets with Owner Approval- No Cats. $500 Pet Fee with Approved Pet

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,795, Application Fee: $49.95, Security Deposit: $1,795, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5319 West Apollo Road have any available units?
5319 West Apollo Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5319 West Apollo Road have?
Some of 5319 West Apollo Road's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5319 West Apollo Road currently offering any rent specials?
5319 West Apollo Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5319 West Apollo Road pet-friendly?
No, 5319 West Apollo Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 5319 West Apollo Road offer parking?
Yes, 5319 West Apollo Road offers parking.
Does 5319 West Apollo Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5319 West Apollo Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5319 West Apollo Road have a pool?
No, 5319 West Apollo Road does not have a pool.
Does 5319 West Apollo Road have accessible units?
No, 5319 West Apollo Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5319 West Apollo Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 5319 West Apollo Road does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Liv North Valley
31113 N North Valley Pkwy
Phoenix, AZ 85085
Canyon Springs
14020 N Black Canyon Hwy
Phoenix, AZ 85053
Morada West
6161 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Motif Apartment Homes
2529 W Cactus Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85029
Skyline Lofts
600 N 4th St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
West 35th
15615 N 35th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85053
Cortland Biltmore
4114 N 28th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Carlyle Townhomes
5102 E Piedmont Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85044

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College