5319 West Apollo Road

Amenities

patio / balcony garage walk in closets ceiling fan game room refrigerator

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking garage

Spacious Six Bedroom plus Loft, Three Bathroom Rental Opportunity In Laveen Crossing! Property Features Two-Tone Paint Throughout, Open Entry with Formal Dining Area, Breakfast Nook Just Off Patio, Open Kitchen with Island (Black Appliances including Refrigerator), Living Room, Full Bed/Bath Downstairs, Loft/Game Room, Good Sized Spare Bedrooms with Ceiling Fans (Most Have Walk-In Closets As Well), Huge Master Suite with Dual Sinks, Separate Tub/Shower Walk-In Closet and the list goes on and on! How Could You Forget About the Massive Three Car Garage?! Let this homes speak for itself and schedule a showing today! Appliances and Cleaning will be completed prior to Move In. $150 Tenant Set Up, 1% Monthly Admin Fee. Pets with Owner Approval- No Cats. $500 Pet Fee with Approved Pet



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,795, Application Fee: $49.95, Security Deposit: $1,795, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.