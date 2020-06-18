All apartments in Phoenix
5312 E. Gelding Dr.
5312 E. Gelding Dr.

5312 East Gelding Drive · (785) 504-1568
Location

5312 East Gelding Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85254
Norma Estates

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful Home, 3 bedrooms, 2 Baths with Sparkling Pool! 2 Car Garage, Updated Cabinetry, Granite! Stainless steel Appliances. Excellent Location!

Major Crossroads: Tatum & Thunderbird

Near: Scottsdale air park, 101-N, Kierland

Deposit: is equal to first month’s rent.

Pets: O.K. with additional refundable deposit

Appliances: All built-ins provided and warranted. (Any personal property items, such as washer/dryer or refrigerator, if provided, are in AS-IS condition.)

Application Fee: $45.00 per applicant, non-refundable. A one-time non-refundable administration fee of $250 will be charged at your lease signing if you are the chosen applicant and move into the property.

How to View: Please schedule online through our website austinfleck.com available rentals. (We are unable to schedule viewings via email.)

How to Apply: On-line at austinfleck.com. Our rental criteria is also listed on the website.

REALTOR®Equal Housing Opportunity.

Austin Fleck Property Management
***The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Austin Fleck Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information. ***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5312 E. Gelding Dr. have any available units?
5312 E. Gelding Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5312 E. Gelding Dr. have?
Some of 5312 E. Gelding Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5312 E. Gelding Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
5312 E. Gelding Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5312 E. Gelding Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 5312 E. Gelding Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 5312 E. Gelding Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 5312 E. Gelding Dr. does offer parking.
Does 5312 E. Gelding Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5312 E. Gelding Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5312 E. Gelding Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 5312 E. Gelding Dr. has a pool.
Does 5312 E. Gelding Dr. have accessible units?
No, 5312 E. Gelding Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 5312 E. Gelding Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 5312 E. Gelding Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
