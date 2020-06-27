All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 5311 West Holly Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
5311 West Holly Street
Last updated August 22 2019 at 4:57 PM

5311 West Holly Street

5311 West Holly Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5311 West Holly Street, Phoenix, AZ 85035
Wedgewood Park

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Apply online at www.msrenewal.com! Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5311 West Holly Street have any available units?
5311 West Holly Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 5311 West Holly Street currently offering any rent specials?
5311 West Holly Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5311 West Holly Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5311 West Holly Street is pet friendly.
Does 5311 West Holly Street offer parking?
No, 5311 West Holly Street does not offer parking.
Does 5311 West Holly Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5311 West Holly Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5311 West Holly Street have a pool?
No, 5311 West Holly Street does not have a pool.
Does 5311 West Holly Street have accessible units?
No, 5311 West Holly Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5311 West Holly Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5311 West Holly Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5311 West Holly Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 5311 West Holly Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Copper Palms Apartments
12810 North Cave Creek Road
Phoenix, AZ 85022
Alanza Place Apartment Homes
1121 N 44th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Sonoran Flats
17249 N 7th St
Phoenix, AZ 85022
Retreat at the Raven by Mark-Taylor
3606 E Baseline Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85042
San Mateo Townhomes
4435 North Longview Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Las Colinas Apartments
5704 W Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
GC Square
3535 W Camelback Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85019
Proxy 333
333 E McKinley St
Phoenix, AZ 85004

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College