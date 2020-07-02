5311 S 54TH Avenue

Amenities

***FLEXIBLE LEASE TERMS AVAILABLE***Beautiful 4 bed 2 bath home - This custom home is located on a huge lot on a quiet cul-de-sac. Inside you'll find a spacious and inviting floor plan with vaulted ceilings. Eat-in kitchen has cherry wood cabinetry, white appliances and oversized pantry. Living room is right off kitchen and features gorgeous stone built-in entertainment center! Freshly painted and new carpet- sparkling tile in all wet areas. Master has walk-in closet and en-suite with dual sinks and separate shower/soaking tub. Home also features large backyard with covered patio. Please, No cats and no housing vouchers* Total move in costs based on the 1st of the month, $3351.15.- includes deposit, rent, admin, process, and taxes. Move in after the 1st = prorated rent discount.