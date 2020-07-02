All apartments in Phoenix
5311 S 54TH Avenue
Last updated January 23 2020 at 5:46 AM

5311 S 54TH Avenue

5311 South 54th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5311 South 54th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85339
River Walk Villages

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
fireplace
bathtub
carpet
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
***FLEXIBLE LEASE TERMS AVAILABLE***Beautiful 4 bed 2 bath home - This custom home is located on a huge lot on a quiet cul-de-sac. Inside you'll find a spacious and inviting floor plan with vaulted ceilings. Eat-in kitchen has cherry wood cabinetry, white appliances and oversized pantry. Living room is right off kitchen and features gorgeous stone built-in entertainment center! Freshly painted and new carpet- sparkling tile in all wet areas. Master has walk-in closet and en-suite with dual sinks and separate shower/soaking tub. Home also features large backyard with covered patio. Please, No cats and no housing vouchers* Total move in costs based on the 1st of the month, $3351.15.- includes deposit, rent, admin, process, and taxes. Move in after the 1st = prorated rent discount.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5311 S 54TH Avenue have any available units?
5311 S 54TH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5311 S 54TH Avenue have?
Some of 5311 S 54TH Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5311 S 54TH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5311 S 54TH Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5311 S 54TH Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5311 S 54TH Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 5311 S 54TH Avenue offer parking?
No, 5311 S 54TH Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5311 S 54TH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5311 S 54TH Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5311 S 54TH Avenue have a pool?
No, 5311 S 54TH Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5311 S 54TH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5311 S 54TH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5311 S 54TH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5311 S 54TH Avenue has units with dishwashers.

