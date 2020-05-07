All apartments in Phoenix
5309 E VALLE VISTA Road
5309 E VALLE VISTA Road

5309 East Valle Vista Road · (602) 741-6663
Location

5309 East Valle Vista Road, Phoenix, AZ 85018

Price and availability

7 Bedrooms

Unit 7 Bed · Avail. now

$15,000

7 Bed · 7 Bath · 6656 sqft

Amenities

putting green
patio / balcony
dishwasher
gym
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
pool
putting green
bbq/grill
Luxurious 7 bed, 7 bath property on the South slope of Camelback Mtn. This stunning property truly is the perfect vacation home. Home is fully equipped with everything you need to feel right at home. Features include a fully stocked kitchen and enormous master bedroom and even an in house gym. The backyard is a beautiful oasis consisting of a paved seating area perfect for entertaining, built-in BBQ, lavish Ramada, stunning mountain views, putting green and a sparkling resort like pool.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5309 E VALLE VISTA Road have any available units?
5309 E VALLE VISTA Road has a unit available for $15,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5309 E VALLE VISTA Road have?
Some of 5309 E VALLE VISTA Road's amenities include putting green, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5309 E VALLE VISTA Road currently offering any rent specials?
5309 E VALLE VISTA Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5309 E VALLE VISTA Road pet-friendly?
No, 5309 E VALLE VISTA Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 5309 E VALLE VISTA Road offer parking?
No, 5309 E VALLE VISTA Road does not offer parking.
Does 5309 E VALLE VISTA Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5309 E VALLE VISTA Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5309 E VALLE VISTA Road have a pool?
Yes, 5309 E VALLE VISTA Road has a pool.
Does 5309 E VALLE VISTA Road have accessible units?
No, 5309 E VALLE VISTA Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5309 E VALLE VISTA Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5309 E VALLE VISTA Road has units with dishwashers.
