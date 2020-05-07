5309 E VALLE VISTA Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities gym pool putting green bbq/grill

Luxurious 7 bed, 7 bath property on the South slope of Camelback Mtn. This stunning property truly is the perfect vacation home. Home is fully equipped with everything you need to feel right at home. Features include a fully stocked kitchen and enormous master bedroom and even an in house gym. The backyard is a beautiful oasis consisting of a paved seating area perfect for entertaining, built-in BBQ, lavish Ramada, stunning mountain views, putting green and a sparkling resort like pool.