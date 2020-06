5308 E BARWICK Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

BEAUTIFUL/NEW 4 BED +DEN, 3.5 BATH FURNISHED TOLL BROTHERS HOME. THIS HOME HAS EVERYTHING YOU NEED, JUST BRING YOUR CLOTHES! BEAUTIFUL OPEN KITCHEN W/ALL STAINLESS APPLIANCES AND WALK-IN PANTRY THAT IS OPEN TO THE FAMILY ROOM AND EATING AREA. SPLIT MATER W/SEPARATE BACKYARD EXIT, LARGE MASTER BATH WITH DUAL SINKS, SEPARATE TUB/SHOWER AND HUGE WALK-IN CLOSET, THREE OTHER GOOD-SIZED BEDROOMS, FULL HALL BATH AND 1/2 BATH, GREAT ENTERTAINING BACKYARD WITH POOL/WATERFALL, AND BUILT-IN BBQ. THREE CAR TANDEM GARAGE WITH BUILT-IN STORAGE AND ELECTRIC OPENER. THIS HOME HAS IT ALL, COME SEE AND LEASE TODAY!