5302 W Edgemont Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

You will love making this gorgeous house your new home! The front exterior boasts an extended drive, a low-maintenance yard, and a covered entrance, while the backyard offers a privacy fence and a stunningly large patio area for cooking out and weekend entertaining. The interior features stylish tile flooring throughout the communal living rooms, plush carpeting in the cozy bedrooms, and a kitchen equipped with updated appliances, beautiful wooden cabinetry, and easy access to the rest of the home.