5302 W Edgemont Ave
Last updated June 30 2019 at 7:14 AM

5302 W Edgemont Ave

5302 West Edgemont Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5302 West Edgemont Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85035

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
You will love making this gorgeous house your new home! The front exterior boasts an extended drive, a low-maintenance yard, and a covered entrance, while the backyard offers a privacy fence and a stunningly large patio area for cooking out and weekend entertaining. The interior features stylish tile flooring throughout the communal living rooms, plush carpeting in the cozy bedrooms, and a kitchen equipped with updated appliances, beautiful wooden cabinetry, and easy access to the rest of the home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5302 W Edgemont Ave have any available units?
5302 W Edgemont Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5302 W Edgemont Ave have?
Some of 5302 W Edgemont Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5302 W Edgemont Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5302 W Edgemont Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5302 W Edgemont Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 5302 W Edgemont Ave is pet friendly.
Does 5302 W Edgemont Ave offer parking?
Yes, 5302 W Edgemont Ave offers parking.
Does 5302 W Edgemont Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5302 W Edgemont Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5302 W Edgemont Ave have a pool?
No, 5302 W Edgemont Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5302 W Edgemont Ave have accessible units?
No, 5302 W Edgemont Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5302 W Edgemont Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5302 W Edgemont Ave has units with dishwashers.
