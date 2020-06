5301 East Redfield Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

FANTASTIC LOCATION IN WELL ESTABLISHED SCOTTSDALE NEIGHBORHOOD. HIGHLY ENERGY EFFICIENT PROPERTY FEATURES CERAMIC TILE FLOORING, WOOD FLOORING IN LIVING ROOM/FLEX SPACE. GRANITE COUNTERTOPS WITH LARGE ISLAND & STAINLESS STEEL/BLACK APPLIANCES IN KITCHEN**COMPLETE BATHROOM RENOVATIONS INCLUDE UPGRADED CERAMIC WOOD PLANK FLOORS, WHITE VANITIES WITH GRANITE TOPS, TILED WALK IN SHOWER & NEW FIXTURES. CUSTOM DESIGNED BACKYARD IS SUITED TO ENTERTAIN YOUR GUESTS WITH BRICK PAVERS, EXTENDED COVERED PATIO, OUTDOOR BBQ ISLAND, BUILT IN BARTOP & FIREPIT**ALL THIS & MORE ON AN OVERSIZED CORNER LOT WITH DOUBLE RV GATES**GREAT SHOPPING, DINING & ENTERTAINMENT LOCATED IN THE MAGIC ZIPCODE 85254**CALL TO SEE THIS HOME TODAY!**RENTER/REALTOR TO VERIFY EVERYTHING IN THE LISTING IS CORRECT INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO APPLIANCES* If pets are approved there will be an additional fee of $20 per pet per month and/or $150 Pet deposit per pet. Local Sales Tax & additional 2% Admin fees will apply**



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,000, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,000, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.