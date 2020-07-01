All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated November 17 2019 at 6:00 AM

5240 W MAYA Way

5240 West Maya Way · No Longer Available
Location

5240 West Maya Way, Phoenix, AZ 85083
Stetson Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous clean move in ready home with mountain views! Large eat-in kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances, island and pantry. Spacious living room area, 4 full Bedrooms, 2 Baths, Large master suit has double-doors, bay windows and a walk in closet. Master Bath has two sinks, and separate tub and shower. Ceiling fans throughout. Enjoy your beautiful view from your back yard and front porch. Low maintenance landscape, 2 car garage. Close to parks, shopping, I 17 and 101 freeway. This is the home you've been dreaming of! Inquire today! *No Pets*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5240 W MAYA Way have any available units?
5240 W MAYA Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5240 W MAYA Way have?
Some of 5240 W MAYA Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5240 W MAYA Way currently offering any rent specials?
5240 W MAYA Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5240 W MAYA Way pet-friendly?
No, 5240 W MAYA Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 5240 W MAYA Way offer parking?
Yes, 5240 W MAYA Way offers parking.
Does 5240 W MAYA Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5240 W MAYA Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5240 W MAYA Way have a pool?
No, 5240 W MAYA Way does not have a pool.
Does 5240 W MAYA Way have accessible units?
No, 5240 W MAYA Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5240 W MAYA Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5240 W MAYA Way has units with dishwashers.

