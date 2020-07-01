5240 W MAYA Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous clean move in ready home with mountain views! Large eat-in kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances, island and pantry. Spacious living room area, 4 full Bedrooms, 2 Baths, Large master suit has double-doors, bay windows and a walk in closet. Master Bath has two sinks, and separate tub and shower. Ceiling fans throughout. Enjoy your beautiful view from your back yard and front porch. Low maintenance landscape, 2 car garage. Close to parks, shopping, I 17 and 101 freeway. This is the home you've been dreaming of! Inquire today! *No Pets*