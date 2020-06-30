All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated February 10 2020

5235 E HERRERA Drive

5235 East Herrera Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5235 East Herrera Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85054
Desert Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Please do not disturb tenant! This gorgeous Desert Ridge home features 2 bedrooms + a den/office, 2 full bathrooms, a 3 car garage. The front door opens into a large foyer with a den/office with built-in bookcases to the right. Spacious floor plan with separate living, family and dining rooms. Tile floors throughout main living areas and plush carpet in bedrooms, plantation shutters throughout. Beautiful kitchen boasts granite counters, upgraded cabinets, breakfast bar, tons of cabinet and counter space and stainless steel appliances including gas cooktop and double wall ovens. Kitchen overlooks the family room with a fireplace and views of the backyard. The master bathroom is HUGE with double vanities, a huge soaking tub and separate shower and a walk-in closet with built-in organizer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

