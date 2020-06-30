5235 E HERRERA Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Please do not disturb tenant! This gorgeous Desert Ridge home features 2 bedrooms + a den/office, 2 full bathrooms, a 3 car garage. The front door opens into a large foyer with a den/office with built-in bookcases to the right. Spacious floor plan with separate living, family and dining rooms. Tile floors throughout main living areas and plush carpet in bedrooms, plantation shutters throughout. Beautiful kitchen boasts granite counters, upgraded cabinets, breakfast bar, tons of cabinet and counter space and stainless steel appliances including gas cooktop and double wall ovens. Kitchen overlooks the family room with a fireplace and views of the backyard. The master bathroom is HUGE with double vanities, a huge soaking tub and separate shower and a walk-in closet with built-in organizer.