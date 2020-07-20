All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated May 16 2019 at 10:37 AM

5233 W PLEASANT Lane

5233 West Pleasant Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5233 West Pleasant Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85339

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
BEAUTIFUL, well maintained, 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in Laveen. Spacious, open floor plan with separate family room and living room downstairs. Neutral paint, carpet and tile.Great kitchen with lots of cabinets, granite counters, island and pantry. Newer, upgraded stainless steel appliances.Large master with huge bathroom. Double sinks, separate shower/tub and great closet space. Home includes washer/dryer.Large backyard with grassy area and covered patio. 2 car garage. Come see this one today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5233 W PLEASANT Lane have any available units?
5233 W PLEASANT Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5233 W PLEASANT Lane have?
Some of 5233 W PLEASANT Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5233 W PLEASANT Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5233 W PLEASANT Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5233 W PLEASANT Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5233 W PLEASANT Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 5233 W PLEASANT Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5233 W PLEASANT Lane offers parking.
Does 5233 W PLEASANT Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5233 W PLEASANT Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5233 W PLEASANT Lane have a pool?
No, 5233 W PLEASANT Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5233 W PLEASANT Lane have accessible units?
No, 5233 W PLEASANT Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5233 W PLEASANT Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5233 W PLEASANT Lane has units with dishwashers.
