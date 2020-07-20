5233 W PLEASANT Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

BEAUTIFUL, well maintained, 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in Laveen. Spacious, open floor plan with separate family room and living room downstairs. Neutral paint, carpet and tile.Great kitchen with lots of cabinets, granite counters, island and pantry. Newer, upgraded stainless steel appliances.Large master with huge bathroom. Double sinks, separate shower/tub and great closet space. Home includes washer/dryer.Large backyard with grassy area and covered patio. 2 car garage. Come see this one today!