5232 N 20TH Street

Amenities

patio / balcony stainless steel fireplace oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities

Location! Location! Location! Located in the heart of the Camelback and Uptown Corridors, The Diplomat is within walking distance to great shopping, incredible dining, and nightlife, too. Quiet and tucked away, homes at The Diplomat rarely come on the market, and the Casitas are even more rare.This studio apartment has been recently painted, and features gorgeous windows throughout. The kitchen features new cabinets, a new stainless steel refrigerator, and a gorgeous window and door out to the private patio. It's all open to the dining and living rooms, and the living room features built-in bookshelves, and more. The bathroom features a midcentury modern tub/shower combo, linen cabinet, and a nicely sized closet with built-in drawers. Rent includes water/sewer/trash/HOA.