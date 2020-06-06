All apartments in Phoenix
5232 N 20TH Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5232 N 20TH Street

5232 North 20th Street · No Longer Available
Location

5232 North 20th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85016

Amenities

patio / balcony
stainless steel
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Location! Location! Location! Located in the heart of the Camelback and Uptown Corridors, The Diplomat is within walking distance to great shopping, incredible dining, and nightlife, too. Quiet and tucked away, homes at The Diplomat rarely come on the market, and the Casitas are even more rare.This studio apartment has been recently painted, and features gorgeous windows throughout. The kitchen features new cabinets, a new stainless steel refrigerator, and a gorgeous window and door out to the private patio. It's all open to the dining and living rooms, and the living room features built-in bookshelves, and more. The bathroom features a midcentury modern tub/shower combo, linen cabinet, and a nicely sized closet with built-in drawers. Rent includes water/sewer/trash/HOA.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5232 N 20TH Street have any available units?
5232 N 20TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5232 N 20TH Street have?
Some of 5232 N 20TH Street's amenities include patio / balcony, stainless steel, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5232 N 20TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
5232 N 20TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5232 N 20TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 5232 N 20TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 5232 N 20TH Street offer parking?
No, 5232 N 20TH Street does not offer parking.
Does 5232 N 20TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5232 N 20TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5232 N 20TH Street have a pool?
No, 5232 N 20TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 5232 N 20TH Street have accessible units?
No, 5232 N 20TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5232 N 20TH Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5232 N 20TH Street does not have units with dishwashers.
