Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
5229 N 18TH Place
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5229 N 18TH Place

5229 North 18th Place · No Longer Available
Location

5229 North 18th Place, Phoenix, AZ 85016

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Completely renovated, spacious residence, located in the heart of Madison Park. This home features an open floor plan with 5 bedrooms and 5bathrooms, including the attached guest quarter with private access. Desirably located to everything that the Biltmore/Scottsdale/Uptown-Phoenix have to offer. Minutes to the airport and downtown attractions. Surrounded by hundreds of dining and shopping destinations. Modernized with new hardwood flooring, custom cabinetry, and energy-efficient lighting throughout. Ultimate family living in the heart of the Biltmore. Come see for yourself.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5229 N 18TH Place have any available units?
5229 N 18TH Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5229 N 18TH Place have?
Some of 5229 N 18TH Place's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5229 N 18TH Place currently offering any rent specials?
5229 N 18TH Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5229 N 18TH Place pet-friendly?
No, 5229 N 18TH Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 5229 N 18TH Place offer parking?
No, 5229 N 18TH Place does not offer parking.
Does 5229 N 18TH Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5229 N 18TH Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5229 N 18TH Place have a pool?
No, 5229 N 18TH Place does not have a pool.
Does 5229 N 18TH Place have accessible units?
No, 5229 N 18TH Place does not have accessible units.
Does 5229 N 18TH Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5229 N 18TH Place has units with dishwashers.
