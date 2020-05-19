5229 N 18TH Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Completely renovated, spacious residence, located in the heart of Madison Park. This home features an open floor plan with 5 bedrooms and 5bathrooms, including the attached guest quarter with private access. Desirably located to everything that the Biltmore/Scottsdale/Uptown-Phoenix have to offer. Minutes to the airport and downtown attractions. Surrounded by hundreds of dining and shopping destinations. Modernized with new hardwood flooring, custom cabinetry, and energy-efficient lighting throughout. Ultimate family living in the heart of the Biltmore. Come see for yourself.