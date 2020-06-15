5225 N 24th Street

Amenities

THIS IS A SEASONAL FURNISHED RENTAL, RATES VARY!!! (Jan - April $3,250) (May, Oct - Nov $2,750) (June - Sept $2,000). Leased out through March 2020. This modern farmhouse inspired 2nd floor end unit offers you luxury at its finest with an open concept Completely renovated in 2018 with top of the line design, Pottery Barn furnishings, and Bosch appliances. Master bath has walk in shower. Bathrooms with Pottery Barn vanities. Additional storage and Porter Barnwood custom doors, barn siding, and built ins. Master has additional closet. Living space opens up to golf course view and you can enjoy walking out your front door to the Biltmore Fashion Park for shopping, dining, and movies. Serene community offers two pools and spas, one being heated, tennis courts, work out facility.