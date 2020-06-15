All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 5225 N 24th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
5225 N 24th Street
Last updated April 20 2020 at 9:29 AM

5225 N 24th Street

5225 N 24th St · (602) 370-3465
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5225 N 24th St, Phoenix, AZ 85016
Biltmore

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 205 · Avail. now

$3,250

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 2 Bath · 870 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
THIS IS A SEASONAL FURNISHED RENTAL, RATES VARY!!! (Jan - April $3,250) (May, Oct - Nov $2,750) (June - Sept $2,000). Leased out through March 2020. This modern farmhouse inspired 2nd floor end unit offers you luxury at its finest with an open concept Completely renovated in 2018 with top of the line design, Pottery Barn furnishings, and Bosch appliances. Master bath has walk in shower. Bathrooms with Pottery Barn vanities. Additional storage and Porter Barnwood custom doors, barn siding, and built ins. Master has additional closet. Living space opens up to golf course view and you can enjoy walking out your front door to the Biltmore Fashion Park for shopping, dining, and movies. Serene community offers two pools and spas, one being heated, tennis courts, work out facility.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5225 N 24th Street have any available units?
5225 N 24th Street has a unit available for $3,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5225 N 24th Street have?
Some of 5225 N 24th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5225 N 24th Street currently offering any rent specials?
5225 N 24th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5225 N 24th Street pet-friendly?
No, 5225 N 24th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 5225 N 24th Street offer parking?
No, 5225 N 24th Street does not offer parking.
Does 5225 N 24th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5225 N 24th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5225 N 24th Street have a pool?
Yes, 5225 N 24th Street has a pool.
Does 5225 N 24th Street have accessible units?
No, 5225 N 24th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5225 N 24th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5225 N 24th Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 5225 N 24th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Avana at the Pointe
888 E Clinton St
Phoenix, AZ 85020
Sterling Point
3802 E Baseline Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85042
Proximity at Papago
1010 N 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Monaco 31
20244 N 31st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85027
West Town Court
8400 W Virginia Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85037
Village at Lakewood
15815 S Lakewood Pkwy W
Phoenix, AZ 85048
San Vicente
1950 West Tierra Buena Lane
Phoenix, AZ 85023
Tides at East Arcadia
5401 E Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85018

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity