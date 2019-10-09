5217 N 24TH Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities gym pool

*Furnished Luxury Rental.Located in the Fabulous and Gated Cloisters Subdivision. Private Ground Floor Unit, Tucked Away in the Back of the Property, Providing Privacy and Serenity. The Unit has Undergone a Complete Remodel. No Expense Spared.High End Cabinetry, French Oak Flooring, Custom Oversized Master Closet. You Will be Amazed! Elegantly Appointed Throughout with High End Custom Furnishings. Located in the Heart of it All! Walking Distance to Biltmore Shopping Center, Restaurants, Bars, New Lifetime Fitness and so much more. First Time on Market for Rent Since Remodel.