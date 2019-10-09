All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated April 20 2020 at 9:29 AM

5217 N 24TH Street

5217 North 24th Place · (602) 574-8059
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5217 North 24th Place, Phoenix, AZ 85016
Biltmore

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 106 · Avail. now

$2,650

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1189 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
gym
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
pool
*Furnished Luxury Rental.Located in the Fabulous and Gated Cloisters Subdivision. Private Ground Floor Unit, Tucked Away in the Back of the Property, Providing Privacy and Serenity. The Unit has Undergone a Complete Remodel. No Expense Spared.High End Cabinetry, French Oak Flooring, Custom Oversized Master Closet. You Will be Amazed! Elegantly Appointed Throughout with High End Custom Furnishings. Located in the Heart of it All! Walking Distance to Biltmore Shopping Center, Restaurants, Bars, New Lifetime Fitness and so much more. First Time on Market for Rent Since Remodel.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5217 N 24TH Street have any available units?
5217 N 24TH Street has a unit available for $2,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5217 N 24TH Street have?
Some of 5217 N 24TH Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5217 N 24TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
5217 N 24TH Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5217 N 24TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 5217 N 24TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 5217 N 24TH Street offer parking?
No, 5217 N 24TH Street does not offer parking.
Does 5217 N 24TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5217 N 24TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5217 N 24TH Street have a pool?
Yes, 5217 N 24TH Street has a pool.
Does 5217 N 24TH Street have accessible units?
No, 5217 N 24TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5217 N 24TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5217 N 24TH Street has units with dishwashers.
