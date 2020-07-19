All apartments in Phoenix
5203 N 24th Street

5203 North 24th Street · (602) 377-6797
Location

5203 North 24th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85016
Biltmore

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 202 · Avail. now

$1,575

1 Bed · 2 Bath · 856 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
pool
bbq/grill
media room
tennis court
Location, location! Gorgeous Biltmore 1 bedroom, 1.5 bath condo. This guard gated community is walking distance to Biltmore Fashion Park, movie theater, restaurants and the new Lifetime Fitness gym. Nice large great room with natural sun light, new custom paint, new flooring and ALL appliances included. There's more... Upgraded baseboards, crown molding and relaxing private, covered balcony with storage closet. The property has a courtyard grill, fountain, 2 community pools, 2 tennis courts, clubhouse, rec room with workout room, walking paths, beautifully maintained grounds. It's just steps from an exciting night life, wonderful dining choices and shopping. The property has its own private gate entrance to the Biltmore Fashion Park. Now that's VIP! Come enjoy the Biltmore lifestyle.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5203 N 24th Street have any available units?
5203 N 24th Street has a unit available for $1,575 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5203 N 24th Street have?
Some of 5203 N 24th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5203 N 24th Street currently offering any rent specials?
5203 N 24th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5203 N 24th Street pet-friendly?
No, 5203 N 24th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 5203 N 24th Street offer parking?
No, 5203 N 24th Street does not offer parking.
Does 5203 N 24th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5203 N 24th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5203 N 24th Street have a pool?
Yes, 5203 N 24th Street has a pool.
Does 5203 N 24th Street have accessible units?
No, 5203 N 24th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5203 N 24th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5203 N 24th Street has units with dishwashers.
