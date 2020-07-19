5203 N 24th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard gym pool bbq/grill media room tennis court

Location, location! Gorgeous Biltmore 1 bedroom, 1.5 bath condo. This guard gated community is walking distance to Biltmore Fashion Park, movie theater, restaurants and the new Lifetime Fitness gym. Nice large great room with natural sun light, new custom paint, new flooring and ALL appliances included. There's more... Upgraded baseboards, crown molding and relaxing private, covered balcony with storage closet. The property has a courtyard grill, fountain, 2 community pools, 2 tennis courts, clubhouse, rec room with workout room, walking paths, beautifully maintained grounds. It's just steps from an exciting night life, wonderful dining choices and shopping. The property has its own private gate entrance to the Biltmore Fashion Park. Now that's VIP! Come enjoy the Biltmore lifestyle.