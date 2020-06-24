All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 518 W Kelton Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
518 W Kelton Ln
Last updated March 30 2019 at 7:43 AM

518 W Kelton Ln

518 West Kelton Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

518 West Kelton Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85023

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This home has a wonderful floor plan and a bay window in the formal living room and dining room. The kitchen features tile counter tops, large pantry, plus an island. Kitchen is open to the family room, plus a separate living room.. Arcadia doors open to the back yard. Vaulted ceilings, nice carpet, and spacious master bathroom has separate tub and shower. Master bedroom has vaulted ceilings and a walk-in closet. Also featuring a rare 3 car garage!!! This home is located in a highly sought after subdivision. Walk to Lookout Mountain, Mountain Sky Jr. High, Moon Valley Park, and close to shopping, bus line, and freeways. Pets considered on a case by case basis. Offered through Property Frameworks, - Irina Noll, Broker. Call Leasing Agent Lyn Hall today for a showing at 602-739-3569!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 518 W Kelton Ln have any available units?
518 W Kelton Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 518 W Kelton Ln have?
Some of 518 W Kelton Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 518 W Kelton Ln currently offering any rent specials?
518 W Kelton Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 518 W Kelton Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 518 W Kelton Ln is pet friendly.
Does 518 W Kelton Ln offer parking?
Yes, 518 W Kelton Ln offers parking.
Does 518 W Kelton Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 518 W Kelton Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 518 W Kelton Ln have a pool?
No, 518 W Kelton Ln does not have a pool.
Does 518 W Kelton Ln have accessible units?
No, 518 W Kelton Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 518 W Kelton Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 518 W Kelton Ln has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camelback Cove
4802 N 12th St
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Arcadia Villa
3915 E Camelback Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Ascend at Kierland
6633 E Greenway Pkwy
Phoenix, AZ 85254
Motif Apartment Homes
2529 W Cactus Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85029
Bolero
7725 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Ingleside
4502 E Indian School Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Village at Lakewood
15815 S Lakewood Pkwy W
Phoenix, AZ 85048
Liv Ahwatukee
16025 S 50th St
Phoenix, AZ 85048

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College