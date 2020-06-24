518 W Kelton Ln

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This home has a wonderful floor plan and a bay window in the formal living room and dining room. The kitchen features tile counter tops, large pantry, plus an island. Kitchen is open to the family room, plus a separate living room.. Arcadia doors open to the back yard. Vaulted ceilings, nice carpet, and spacious master bathroom has separate tub and shower. Master bedroom has vaulted ceilings and a walk-in closet. Also featuring a rare 3 car garage!!! This home is located in a highly sought after subdivision. Walk to Lookout Mountain, Mountain Sky Jr. High, Moon Valley Park, and close to shopping, bus line, and freeways. Pets considered on a case by case basis. Offered through Property Frameworks, - Irina Noll, Broker. Call Leasing Agent Lyn Hall today for a showing at 602-739-3569!!!