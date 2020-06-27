All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated May 30 2020 at 9:55 PM

5141 W SWAYBACK Pass

5141 West Swayback Pass · No Longer Available
Location

5141 West Swayback Pass, Phoenix, AZ 85083
Stetson Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fire pit
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Welcome home to beautiful Stetson Valley! This 3 Bed, 2.5 bath and 3 car garage home has all you need. This a great floor plan with formal living room, family room and ample loft perfect for playroom or lounging space. The kitchen offers a unique look with its stone accent wall, granite counter tops and lots of windows. Center island allows for extra counter space. Master bedroom has separate shower and soaking tub as well as dual sinks and large walk in closet. Backyard is beautifully kept and is all desert landscaping. Extended patio with pavers throughout, fire pit and grilling island complete this home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5141 W SWAYBACK Pass have any available units?
5141 W SWAYBACK Pass doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5141 W SWAYBACK Pass have?
Some of 5141 W SWAYBACK Pass's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5141 W SWAYBACK Pass currently offering any rent specials?
5141 W SWAYBACK Pass is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5141 W SWAYBACK Pass pet-friendly?
No, 5141 W SWAYBACK Pass is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 5141 W SWAYBACK Pass offer parking?
Yes, 5141 W SWAYBACK Pass offers parking.
Does 5141 W SWAYBACK Pass have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5141 W SWAYBACK Pass does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5141 W SWAYBACK Pass have a pool?
No, 5141 W SWAYBACK Pass does not have a pool.
Does 5141 W SWAYBACK Pass have accessible units?
No, 5141 W SWAYBACK Pass does not have accessible units.
Does 5141 W SWAYBACK Pass have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5141 W SWAYBACK Pass has units with dishwashers.
