5141 W SWAYBACK Pass

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets fire pit

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities fire pit parking bbq/grill garage

Welcome home to beautiful Stetson Valley! This 3 Bed, 2.5 bath and 3 car garage home has all you need. This a great floor plan with formal living room, family room and ample loft perfect for playroom or lounging space. The kitchen offers a unique look with its stone accent wall, granite counter tops and lots of windows. Center island allows for extra counter space. Master bedroom has separate shower and soaking tub as well as dual sinks and large walk in closet. Backyard is beautifully kept and is all desert landscaping. Extended patio with pavers throughout, fire pit and grilling island complete this home!