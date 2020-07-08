All apartments in Phoenix
514 E MARCO POLO Road
Last updated April 28 2020 at 2:26 AM

514 E MARCO POLO Road

514 East Marco Polo Road · No Longer Available
Location

514 East Marco Polo Road, Phoenix, AZ 85024

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
ALL NEW CARPET & INTERIOR PAINT. 3BR/2BA/2CG, plus a den/office off dining area. tile floors in wet areas & entry way,vaulted ceiling, kitchen opens to Dining area & Family room. Cozy wood-burning brick fireplace in family room. split floor plan, ceiling fans and wood blinds, front door screen, Good size bedrooms,. ,Newer AC for low cost electric bills. Two car garage with garage opener & attic access for storage. EZ care landscaping in front and a small patch of grass in back with covered patio area & storage area. North/ South exposure.. Worth the look

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 514 E MARCO POLO Road have any available units?
514 E MARCO POLO Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 514 E MARCO POLO Road have?
Some of 514 E MARCO POLO Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 514 E MARCO POLO Road currently offering any rent specials?
514 E MARCO POLO Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 514 E MARCO POLO Road pet-friendly?
No, 514 E MARCO POLO Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 514 E MARCO POLO Road offer parking?
Yes, 514 E MARCO POLO Road offers parking.
Does 514 E MARCO POLO Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 514 E MARCO POLO Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 514 E MARCO POLO Road have a pool?
No, 514 E MARCO POLO Road does not have a pool.
Does 514 E MARCO POLO Road have accessible units?
No, 514 E MARCO POLO Road does not have accessible units.
Does 514 E MARCO POLO Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 514 E MARCO POLO Road has units with dishwashers.

