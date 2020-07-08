514 E MARCO POLO Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

ALL NEW CARPET & INTERIOR PAINT. 3BR/2BA/2CG, plus a den/office off dining area. tile floors in wet areas & entry way,vaulted ceiling, kitchen opens to Dining area & Family room. Cozy wood-burning brick fireplace in family room. split floor plan, ceiling fans and wood blinds, front door screen, Good size bedrooms,. ,Newer AC for low cost electric bills. Two car garage with garage opener & attic access for storage. EZ care landscaping in front and a small patch of grass in back with covered patio area & storage area. North/ South exposure.. Worth the look