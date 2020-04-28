All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated June 11 2020 at 5:14 AM

5136 N 31st Place

5136 North 31st Place · (602) 688-9023
Location

5136 North 31st Place, Phoenix, AZ 85016
Biltmore

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 622 · Avail. now

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1224 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
pool
Stunning & exquisite; fully renovated in 2020. 2 Bedrooms, 2 Baths in The Biltmore. NEW kitchen, baths, counters, vanities, doors, fixtures, ceiling fans, & recessed canned lighting. New Renewal by Anderson Windows & slider, new Hunter Douglas Window Coverings! New A/C Unit, new porcelain tile flooring thruout. All new kitchen appliances. New upgraded electric / panel box and plumbing. New walls & designer paint. Huge walk-in closet In Master Suite. Balcony / tiled deck. Separate storage area. Side by side washer / washer. Guard gated with roving security, Community is adjacent to golf course, lush landscaping & lakes. 2 swimming pools & spas, clubhouse & exercise room. Just a 3 minute walk to Safeway, shops, banks, dining and more. And, only 1 mile from Biltmore Fashion Square

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5136 N 31st Place have any available units?
5136 N 31st Place has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5136 N 31st Place have?
Some of 5136 N 31st Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5136 N 31st Place currently offering any rent specials?
5136 N 31st Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5136 N 31st Place pet-friendly?
No, 5136 N 31st Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 5136 N 31st Place offer parking?
No, 5136 N 31st Place does not offer parking.
Does 5136 N 31st Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5136 N 31st Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5136 N 31st Place have a pool?
Yes, 5136 N 31st Place has a pool.
Does 5136 N 31st Place have accessible units?
No, 5136 N 31st Place does not have accessible units.
Does 5136 N 31st Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5136 N 31st Place has units with dishwashers.
