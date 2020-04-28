5136 N 31st Place

Amenities

Stunning & exquisite; fully renovated in 2020. 2 Bedrooms, 2 Baths in The Biltmore. NEW kitchen, baths, counters, vanities, doors, fixtures, ceiling fans, & recessed canned lighting. New Renewal by Anderson Windows & slider, new Hunter Douglas Window Coverings! New A/C Unit, new porcelain tile flooring thruout. All new kitchen appliances. New upgraded electric / panel box and plumbing. New walls & designer paint. Huge walk-in closet In Master Suite. Balcony / tiled deck. Separate storage area. Side by side washer / washer. Guard gated with roving security, Community is adjacent to golf course, lush landscaping & lakes. 2 swimming pools & spas, clubhouse & exercise room. Just a 3 minute walk to Safeway, shops, banks, dining and more. And, only 1 mile from Biltmore Fashion Square