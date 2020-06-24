All apartments in Phoenix
5132 N 31ST Way
Last updated March 19 2020 at 5:00 AM

5132 N 31ST Way

5132 North 31st Way · No Longer Available
Location

5132 North 31st Way, Phoenix, AZ 85016
Biltmore

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
hot tub
THIS IS A SEASONAL FURNISHED RENTAL! Leased through the end of March, 2020. This perfect one bedroom one and a half bathroom home, has been completely remodeled with fabulous flooring. All new stainless appliances, countertops and cabinetry in the kitchen. The full master bathroom is spacious and open with double sinks, a gorgeous tiled shower and all new cabinetry and fittings. New light fixtures throughout. The lovely covered patio has been retiled; perfect for outdoor enjoyment. Safe and secure with a manned guard gate. You will enjoy other amenities such as the heated community pool and spa, clubroom, and fitness center. Whether this is a winter retreat or your full-time home, you will love the Biltmore lifestyle with beautiful mountain views from the patio.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5132 N 31ST Way have any available units?
5132 N 31ST Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5132 N 31ST Way have?
Some of 5132 N 31ST Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5132 N 31ST Way currently offering any rent specials?
5132 N 31ST Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5132 N 31ST Way pet-friendly?
No, 5132 N 31ST Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 5132 N 31ST Way offer parking?
No, 5132 N 31ST Way does not offer parking.
Does 5132 N 31ST Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5132 N 31ST Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5132 N 31ST Way have a pool?
Yes, 5132 N 31ST Way has a pool.
Does 5132 N 31ST Way have accessible units?
No, 5132 N 31ST Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5132 N 31ST Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5132 N 31ST Way has units with dishwashers.
