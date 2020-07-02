All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated April 2 2020 at 7:36 AM

513 E. Wickieup Ln.

513 East Wickieup Lane · No Longer Available
Location

513 East Wickieup Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85024

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Adorable North Phoenix home sits on huge lot! 3 spacious bedrooms including master with private bath that has upgraded tile shower. Home feels much large than sq footage and includes enclosed AZ Room perfect for an office or rec-room. Large backyard includes covered patio. Ready for immediate move in!
Square footage is owner stated. Schedule a self guided tour today www.rpmphoenixmetro.com

Call or text for details 602-672-1787
$50 application fee each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 513 E. Wickieup Ln. have any available units?
513 E. Wickieup Ln. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 513 E. Wickieup Ln. currently offering any rent specials?
513 E. Wickieup Ln. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 513 E. Wickieup Ln. pet-friendly?
No, 513 E. Wickieup Ln. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 513 E. Wickieup Ln. offer parking?
No, 513 E. Wickieup Ln. does not offer parking.
Does 513 E. Wickieup Ln. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 513 E. Wickieup Ln. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 513 E. Wickieup Ln. have a pool?
No, 513 E. Wickieup Ln. does not have a pool.
Does 513 E. Wickieup Ln. have accessible units?
No, 513 E. Wickieup Ln. does not have accessible units.
Does 513 E. Wickieup Ln. have units with dishwashers?
No, 513 E. Wickieup Ln. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 513 E. Wickieup Ln. have units with air conditioning?
No, 513 E. Wickieup Ln. does not have units with air conditioning.

