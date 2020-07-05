All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated February 5 2020 at 8:15 AM

5128 N 34TH Place

5128 North 34th Place · No Longer Available
Location

5128 North 34th Place, Phoenix, AZ 85018
Camelback Corridor

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Within the exclusive gated enclave of Andorra, your private oasis waits. Recently renovated and spectacular in every possible way! This bright and airy home offers high ceilings, new tile flooring and beautiful plantation shutters. With a total 5 bedrooms; it features an expansive downstairs master suite, 3 en-suite upstairs bedrooms and an attached guest house that is perfect for house guests or a home office. Gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops, custom cabinets, dual wall ovens and casual dining nook. Huge master suite offers dual vanities, jet tub, glass/tile shower, private water closet and 2 voluminous walk-in closets. The upstairs covered patio boasts stunning Camelback Mountain views while the dazzling backyard offers a private pool with a water feature, outdoor fireplace and huge covered patio. Ideal location within Camelback Corridor and close proximity to all your favorite hot spots in the Biltmore and Arcadia. Don't let this perfect lock-n-leave home slip by.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5128 N 34TH Place have any available units?
5128 N 34TH Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5128 N 34TH Place have?
Some of 5128 N 34TH Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5128 N 34TH Place currently offering any rent specials?
5128 N 34TH Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5128 N 34TH Place pet-friendly?
No, 5128 N 34TH Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 5128 N 34TH Place offer parking?
No, 5128 N 34TH Place does not offer parking.
Does 5128 N 34TH Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5128 N 34TH Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5128 N 34TH Place have a pool?
Yes, 5128 N 34TH Place has a pool.
Does 5128 N 34TH Place have accessible units?
No, 5128 N 34TH Place does not have accessible units.
Does 5128 N 34TH Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5128 N 34TH Place has units with dishwashers.

