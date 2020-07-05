5128 N 34TH Place

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Within the exclusive gated enclave of Andorra, your private oasis waits. Recently renovated and spectacular in every possible way! This bright and airy home offers high ceilings, new tile flooring and beautiful plantation shutters. With a total 5 bedrooms; it features an expansive downstairs master suite, 3 en-suite upstairs bedrooms and an attached guest house that is perfect for house guests or a home office. Gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops, custom cabinets, dual wall ovens and casual dining nook. Huge master suite offers dual vanities, jet tub, glass/tile shower, private water closet and 2 voluminous walk-in closets. The upstairs covered patio boasts stunning Camelback Mountain views while the dazzling backyard offers a private pool with a water feature, outdoor fireplace and huge covered patio. Ideal location within Camelback Corridor and close proximity to all your favorite hot spots in the Biltmore and Arcadia. Don't let this perfect lock-n-leave home slip by.