Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

4 bedroom plus large office/den with double doors, upgraded cabinetry, granite, tile throughout except for bedrooms all with plush new carpeting. Meticulously landscaped with desert front and greenery in the back. New Gas range.oven, stainless steel dishwasher and microwave, all appliances are new. This home is Model sharp inside and out. Double garage with epoxy floor covering. Rent includes tax