5120 E SHOMI Street

Single level with private pool.Owner spared no expense gutting and remodeling the inside.Energy efficient dual pane windows. Beautiful floors ,no carpet, brand new bathrooms, excellently redone. Resurfaced pebble tech pool maintained by owner. Washer/Dryer/ Fridge.4th bedroom has sink(was den with wetbar) Perfect for the commuter, the I-10 is less than half a mile from your driveway. Plenty of shopping and restaurants within biking distance. Home is available now. No pets. Will rent short term for $2500.