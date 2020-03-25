All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated April 4 2020 at 6:47 AM

5120 E SHOMI Street

5120 East Shomi Street · No Longer Available
Location

5120 East Shomi Street, Phoenix, AZ 85044
Ahwatukee

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pool
fireplace
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Single level with private pool.Owner spared no expense gutting and remodeling the inside.Energy efficient dual pane windows. Beautiful floors ,no carpet, brand new bathrooms, excellently redone. Resurfaced pebble tech pool maintained by owner. Washer/Dryer/ Fridge.4th bedroom has sink(was den with wetbar) Perfect for the commuter, the I-10 is less than half a mile from your driveway. Plenty of shopping and restaurants within biking distance. Home is available now. No pets. Will rent short term for $2500.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5120 E SHOMI Street have any available units?
5120 E SHOMI Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5120 E SHOMI Street have?
Some of 5120 E SHOMI Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5120 E SHOMI Street currently offering any rent specials?
5120 E SHOMI Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5120 E SHOMI Street pet-friendly?
No, 5120 E SHOMI Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 5120 E SHOMI Street offer parking?
No, 5120 E SHOMI Street does not offer parking.
Does 5120 E SHOMI Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5120 E SHOMI Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5120 E SHOMI Street have a pool?
Yes, 5120 E SHOMI Street has a pool.
Does 5120 E SHOMI Street have accessible units?
No, 5120 E SHOMI Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5120 E SHOMI Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5120 E SHOMI Street does not have units with dishwashers.

