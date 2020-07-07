All apartments in Phoenix
512 E ROANOKE Avenue
Last updated October 17 2019 at 9:11 AM

512 E ROANOKE Avenue

512 East Roanoke Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

512 East Roanoke Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85004
East Alvarado

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Modern 1 bed/1 bath home that has been completely remodeled. Enter & find fresh two-tone paint, tile floors t/o, ceiling fans, & a clean, open floor plan. The gorgeous kitchen comes complete with newer stainless steel appliances, decorative backsplash & beautiful quartz countertops! The full bath includes upgraded countertops & tile. Stackable washer/dryer included & fenced in private patio. The grounds feature beautiful green grassy areas & mature trees. Conveniently located near restaurants, shopping, downtown Phoenix, parks, the 51, and I10 freeways. Rent will be $1195/month before sales tax and air filter fee & includes gas & water service. In addition to rent, there will be a $20/month fee for quality filters to be conveniently sent to you

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

