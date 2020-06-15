All apartments in Phoenix
5112 E ROCKRIDGE Road
Last updated April 20 2020 at 9:29 AM

5112 E ROCKRIDGE Road

5112 East Rockridge Road · (602) 524-7258
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5112 East Rockridge Road, Phoenix, AZ 85018

Price and availability

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$40,000

6 Bed · 6 Bath · 8619 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
VACATION RENTAL IN PRIME ARCADIA/CAMELBACK MOUNTAIN LOCATION. AVAILABLE NIGHTLY, WEEKLY OR MONTHLY. This beautiful estate sits on 1 acre of prime real estate. There are six bedrooms and six bathrooms, Chefs Kitchen, open spacious rooms throughout and a Resort Style Backyard oasis. Located in the heart of Arcadia with fantastic restaurants, shopping, hiking trails, all within minutes of this home. Home is available for $3,500/night with a 3 night minimum stay. Can accomodate for up to 24 guests. Private events are possible with landlord approval with some additional cost. This is a exceptional home for hosting business meetings, family events or just to get away and relax in Luxury!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5112 E ROCKRIDGE Road have any available units?
5112 E ROCKRIDGE Road has a unit available for $40,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5112 E ROCKRIDGE Road have?
Some of 5112 E ROCKRIDGE Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5112 E ROCKRIDGE Road currently offering any rent specials?
5112 E ROCKRIDGE Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5112 E ROCKRIDGE Road pet-friendly?
No, 5112 E ROCKRIDGE Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 5112 E ROCKRIDGE Road offer parking?
Yes, 5112 E ROCKRIDGE Road does offer parking.
Does 5112 E ROCKRIDGE Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5112 E ROCKRIDGE Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5112 E ROCKRIDGE Road have a pool?
Yes, 5112 E ROCKRIDGE Road has a pool.
Does 5112 E ROCKRIDGE Road have accessible units?
No, 5112 E ROCKRIDGE Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5112 E ROCKRIDGE Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5112 E ROCKRIDGE Road has units with dishwashers.
