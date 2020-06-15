5112 E ROCKRIDGE Road

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool fireplace bbq/grill

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

VACATION RENTAL IN PRIME ARCADIA/CAMELBACK MOUNTAIN LOCATION. AVAILABLE NIGHTLY, WEEKLY OR MONTHLY. This beautiful estate sits on 1 acre of prime real estate. There are six bedrooms and six bathrooms, Chefs Kitchen, open spacious rooms throughout and a Resort Style Backyard oasis. Located in the heart of Arcadia with fantastic restaurants, shopping, hiking trails, all within minutes of this home. Home is available for $3,500/night with a 3 night minimum stay. Can accomodate for up to 24 guests. Private events are possible with landlord approval with some additional cost. This is a exceptional home for hosting business meetings, family events or just to get away and relax in Luxury!