Last updated April 20 2020 at 9:29 AM

5110 N 31ST Way

5110 North 31st Way · (480) 245-9244
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5110 North 31st Way, Phoenix, AZ 85016
Biltmore

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 325 · Avail. now

$2,175

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1073 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
elevator
gym
parking
pool
April 2020 Special Price $1900! Take the elevator up to this completely furnished & remodeled one bedroom condo in desirable Biltmore Terrace near Biltmore Golf Course. Guard gated entrance & resort style community. You'll notice the beautiful bamboo flooring in the kitchen and the gorgeous engineered Brazilian Cherry hardwood flooring in the open living room, dining room & master bedroom. Other features include stainless steel appliances, walk in closet, ceiling fans, upgraded lighting & covered patio. Bathroom features shower/jacuzzi tub, marble flooring, maple cabinets, & dual sinks. Close assigned parking spot. Walk to restaurants, coffee shops & grocery store. Plus greenbelt walking path throughout the Biltmore area. Fitness room & 2 pools. 15 minutes to Sky Harbor Airport.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5110 N 31ST Way have any available units?
5110 N 31ST Way has a unit available for $2,175 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5110 N 31ST Way have?
Some of 5110 N 31ST Way's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5110 N 31ST Way currently offering any rent specials?
5110 N 31ST Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5110 N 31ST Way pet-friendly?
No, 5110 N 31ST Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 5110 N 31ST Way offer parking?
Yes, 5110 N 31ST Way does offer parking.
Does 5110 N 31ST Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5110 N 31ST Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5110 N 31ST Way have a pool?
Yes, 5110 N 31ST Way has a pool.
Does 5110 N 31ST Way have accessible units?
No, 5110 N 31ST Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5110 N 31ST Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5110 N 31ST Way has units with dishwashers.
