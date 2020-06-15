5110 N 31ST Way

Amenities

April 2020 Special Price $1900! Take the elevator up to this completely furnished & remodeled one bedroom condo in desirable Biltmore Terrace near Biltmore Golf Course. Guard gated entrance & resort style community. You'll notice the beautiful bamboo flooring in the kitchen and the gorgeous engineered Brazilian Cherry hardwood flooring in the open living room, dining room & master bedroom. Other features include stainless steel appliances, walk in closet, ceiling fans, upgraded lighting & covered patio. Bathroom features shower/jacuzzi tub, marble flooring, maple cabinets, & dual sinks. Close assigned parking spot. Walk to restaurants, coffee shops & grocery store. Plus greenbelt walking path throughout the Biltmore area. Fitness room & 2 pools. 15 minutes to Sky Harbor Airport.