5108 N 34TH Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

GORGEOUS 4 BED/4.5 BA PLUS 1 BED/1BA CASITA IN GATED COMMUNITY! 2-STORY HOME WITH PRIVATE COURTYARD ENTRY. BUILT-IN ENTERTAINMENT UNIT. SPACIOUS KITCHEN WITH HUGE CENTER ISLAND, 5-BURNER GAS COOKTOP WITH STAINLESS STEEL HOOD, DUAL WALL OVENS AND BEAUTIFUL WHITE CABINETRY. EAT-IN KITCHEN WITH EXIT OUT TO THE COURTYARD. GREAT ROOM AREA WITH FIREPPLACE AND WOOD SHUTTERS. MASTER BEDROOM DOWNSTAIRS WITH DUAL SINKS AND ROMAN-STYLE TUB, SEPARATE GLASS ENCLOSED SHOWER, WALK-IN CLOSET WITH BUILT-INS. SWEEPING STAIRCASE WITH IRON RAILINGS. ALL UPSTAIRS BEDROOMS HAVE FULL EN-SUITE BATHS AND EXIT OUT TO THE BALCONY. SEPERATE GUEST QUARTERS WITH ITS OWN ENTRY. BEAUTIFUL ENTERTAINING PATIO AREA WITH BUILT IN BBQ. ENJOY THE COMMUNITY POOL AND SPA OR TAKE A WALK THRU THE LUSH GROUNDS.