Last updated July 11 2020 at 6:10 AM

5107 E Wethersfield Road

5107 East Wethersfield Road · (480) 625-6700
Location

5107 East Wethersfield Road, Phoenix, AZ 85254

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,450

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2400 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
CANNOT BE SHOWN UNTIL 8/1/20 Spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bath home in a great neighborhood! Just a 1/2 mile from PV mall, Costco, Walmart, CVS pharmacy and 4 major banks. Easy access to the 101 and the 51. Large open kitchen with granite countertops, large island, and lots of cabinets for storage. Great split bedroom floorplan for privacy. Theres also a formal dining and living room for entertaining with beautiful tile that looks like wood. Large backyard with pool. Corner lot with low maintanence yard!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5107 E Wethersfield Road have any available units?
5107 E Wethersfield Road has a unit available for $2,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5107 E Wethersfield Road have?
Some of 5107 E Wethersfield Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5107 E Wethersfield Road currently offering any rent specials?
5107 E Wethersfield Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5107 E Wethersfield Road pet-friendly?
No, 5107 E Wethersfield Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 5107 E Wethersfield Road offer parking?
Yes, 5107 E Wethersfield Road offers parking.
Does 5107 E Wethersfield Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5107 E Wethersfield Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5107 E Wethersfield Road have a pool?
Yes, 5107 E Wethersfield Road has a pool.
Does 5107 E Wethersfield Road have accessible units?
No, 5107 E Wethersfield Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5107 E Wethersfield Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5107 E Wethersfield Road has units with dishwashers.
