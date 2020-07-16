5107 E Wethersfield Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool

CANNOT BE SHOWN UNTIL 8/1/20 Spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bath home in a great neighborhood! Just a 1/2 mile from PV mall, Costco, Walmart, CVS pharmacy and 4 major banks. Easy access to the 101 and the 51. Large open kitchen with granite countertops, large island, and lots of cabinets for storage. Great split bedroom floorplan for privacy. Theres also a formal dining and living room for entertaining with beautiful tile that looks like wood. Large backyard with pool. Corner lot with low maintanence yard!